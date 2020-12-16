“Kuch Kuch Hoti Hai,” a short film directed by Arhana Singhania, a 17-year-old Indian American student, is among the films that will be screened at the 2020 South Asian International Film Festival.
The 17th edition, which has gone virtual this year and is being presented by HBO, runs Dec. 16-21.
Inspired by the iconic Bollywood movie, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” the short is about two teenagers who meet at a grocery store and a unique load of events follow.
The film, which will be screened Dec. 20, 21, stars Krishna Khawani, Roop Menghani, Sunaya Patel.
Singhania, who wants to explore the South Asian diaspora, attends the Orange County School of the Arts in Orange County, Calif. She is studying in the Film and Television Conservatory.
Prasanth Murali’s “Lalbag,” which explores the various issues in an urban lifestyle, family matters, work stress, mood disorders and more, will have its world premiere at the festival.
Also seeing their world premiere at the festival are films such as Manpreet Singh Dhami’s “Bulbule” and Hari Viswanath’s “Flute,” which stars Anurag Kashyap, Masood Akhtar, Rituparna Sengupta and Upendra Limaye.
The lineup also features films such as “Matto’s Bicyle,” “Ritu Goes Online,” “Wheat Flakes,” “Oh Fish,” “A Train Crosses a Desert” “The Myth of the Good Girl” and “Dracula Sir.”
Kumud Chaudhary’s “Chote Nawab,” which follows 13-year-old Junaid, who visits his ancestral Nawabi Haveli in Lucknow from the U.K., is the closing film.
For more info, visit saiff.org.
