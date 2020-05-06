Romal Mitr is currently a high school freshman attending The Quarry Lane School in Dublin, Calif. But the 14-year-old is not your average teenager. The Indian American student is already making a splash as a filmmaker.
Mitr has directed and produced “No Matter How Rare,” a touching documentary which follows the life of Jesse Marimat, who suffers from a rare disease. The film has been accepted to be screened at Disorder: The Rare Disease Film Festival which will be held in November in Manhattan, New York. The festival was earlier scheduled for May 18 but has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also on the lineup are films by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ross Kaufman and Academy Award-nominated Polish filmmaker Tomasz Sliwinski.
The international film festival showcases films from around the world that address the challenges of life with a rare disease.
Mitr’s short film, “No Matter How Rare,” showcases how Marimat navigates his life with his medical condition called congenital dyserythropoietic anemia, a rare form of anemia that is characterized by a decreased production of red blood cells and less hemoglobin in the body, Romal’s mother, Mamatha Mitr, told India-West.
It also chronicles how Marimat, who receives blood transfusions every three to four weeks, has used advocacy as an avenue to connect with patients like himself, she said.
Through this documentary, Romal, said her mother, “spreads the message of hope through advocacy, not only desiring to alleviate these patients’ pain but also forging life-long connections with them.”
Disorder: The Rare Disease Film Festival will screen dozens of films dealing with some aspect of the 7,000 rare diseases, which affect one in ten Americans. The festival’s goal is to not only increase awareness of these diseases but to also promote collaborations among rare-disease stakeholders in order to reach cures and treatments.
