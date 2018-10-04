Having rapper/singer/songwriter Wiz Khalifa jump-start your musical career is the stuff dreams are made up of. But that dream becomes a reality when you are as talented as Krish and Akash Chandani.
There is a chance, of course, that you still haven’t heard of the Saratoga, Calif.-based identical twins who have combined their musical talents to form an R&B group called ‘THEMXXNLIGHT’ (pronounced “The Moonlight”). But you should know about these two stars-in-the-making since this is just the beginning of what appears to be the start of a long innings in music.
The Chandani brothers, both remarkable vocalists, have collaborated on three tracks with Khalifa on his latest album, “Rolling Papers 2.” Titled “Mr. Williams,” “All of A Sudden,” and “Homework,” the standout tracks are earning rave reviews, and racking up hits on multiple streaming platforms.
“We feel a great sense of accomplishment as we are the first Indian American male R&B artists to be featured on a mainstream platform,” Akash told India-West. “We are proud that we can help pave the way for young Indians to pursue their passions.”
The 22-year-old singing and music composing twins, who graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York with degrees in industrial engineering, got into the realm of music while they were in college. A lot of the songs created and recorded by them gained traction on streaming platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud. By the release of their tenth song, their immense talent caught the eye of Sledgren, a producer with Khalifa’s entertainment company Taylor Gang, who reached out to them on Twitter.
“He told us that we were ‘the future of R&B,’” Akash recalled to India-West. “This meant a lot coming from such a big producer. He then sent us a ton of beats and we started recording on them right away. Sledgren loved every single track we sent back and sent them over to Wiz Khalifa under the radar. A few months later he sent us a video of Wiz Khalifa recording on one of our songs. That was the most insane feeling! We couldn’t sleep for weeks. In April we were invited to Wiz Khalifa’s album listening party, which is when we found out that we had three tracks featured on his album. The rest is history.”
Listing The Weeknd as one of their biggest musical influences, the duo said they were mighty impressed with the unique sound of the Canadian singer when they first heard him.
“Since we heard his vocals randomly, we’ve been heavily influenced by that dark underground R&B sound,” Krish said.
As they continued expanding their talents, they zeroed in on a name as creative as their music: one that is a play on the translation of their last name, ‘Chandani.’
Revealing some of their other musical influences like Majid Jordan, PartyNextDoor, Drake, and Travis Scott, amongst others, Akash added that Bollywood sounds, especially those similar to R&B, also motivate them.
“We visit India every year and during each trip we hear something on the radio that we really click with and really study that sound to figure out how to incorporate it into our American R&B,” he told India-West.
The brothers shared that they are extremely happy that their sound is being accepted in the American music industry, and that they hope to be the first Indian Americans to put Indian-influenced R&B music on the map.
“This will allow other Indian Americans to be creative and explore the many possibilities of bringing Bollywood to the U.S,” said Krish. “There are artists like Badshah, A.R. Rahman, and Atif Aslam who have already started to break barriers. We have many cool ideas for collaborations and soon we will be working with some artists and labels in India to bring those ideas to life.”
Growing up, Krish said, they always tested their artistic abilities. From winning art contests to playing multiple instruments to earning black belt degrees in taekwondo to playing basketball for the college team, the duo’s talent shined in several fields.
“We were always taught to be diverse and not only be academically focused, although that was clearly a major focus as well, since we studied engineering in college. This allowed us to have great time management skills and is the reason why we were able to even create music on the side of such an intense academic program,” Krish told India-West. “We give 100 percent credit to our parents, Karishma and Deepak, for allowing us to follow our passion. They moved to America with literally nothing and are now owners of a top real estate company in the U.S. called Anthem Realty.”
Krish added that featuring in Khalifa’s album has allowed them to go full throttle on a career that was just a hobby on the side until very recently.
But now, since they’ve forayed into music full-time, the Chandani brothers are all ready and raring to go. Their debut album, “MOOD,” is set to release in early 2019.
“The album will feature a few major artists and a surprise song which will be in full Hindi,” Akash told India-West. “We have an eight-track EP that is releasing in a couple months. This will feature a few underground R&B artists as well as 24hrs, a major label artist. We also have a few music videos that will release in between those projects. Hopefully, we can also collaborate with artists in India like Badshah, because those tracks would be hits!”
Listen to one of their tracks, “Mr. Williams,” from the Wiz Khalifa album here:
