Dozens of Indian American women and kids, dressed in their Indian finery, assembled at the Century Theaters in Fremont, Calif., Feb. 1 to watch the film, “Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi,” and celebrate the warrior queen on whom the period drama is based.
The screening, which was organized by Keshav Shakha Fremont of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA, saw the sword-wielding participants wear traditional Indian ensembles and complete their looks with colored headgear. They also chanted the famous lines from the celebrated poem which depict the valor of the queen of Jhansi: “Khub Ladi Mardaani Woh Toh Jhansi Wali Rani Thi” (she fought valiantly, she was the queen of Jhansi).
The film, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, is based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857-58.
