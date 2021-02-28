More than 70 Indian Americans from the San Francisco Bay Area, Calif., recently came together to create a new version of the iconic Indian song, “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara,” which became popular for its unity in diversity theme.
Composed by music stalwart Bhimsen Joshi, arranged by Louis Banks, with lyrics by Piyush Pandey, the original song debuted Aug. 15, 1988, and continues to live on in the hearts of Indians.
The new song depicts various singers – dressed in traditional Indian wear – performing from a variety of Bay Area locations. Like the original version, this one, too, features 14 Indian languages.
The soulful tribute to India was conceptualized and directed by Indian American engineer/filmmaker Anil Gaur, who also served as the director of photography.
Shubha Chaki and Shreedhar Ganapathy provided the vocals alongside rap singer Tanya Gupta. The music was composed and arranged by Pranav Jhumkhawala.
The video, released Jan. 23, is already a hit, having racked up over 400,000 views on YouTube alone.
Random Drifts, Gaur’s production banner which released the video, wrote in the caption: “The treasure of cultural diversity that NRIs carry from India is their core strength. It defines them, it inspires them, it helps them keep connected to their roots. A truly inspiring culture is one that evolves with time and embraces all generations. It is a celebration of how people from different backgrounds, who have made homes outside India, weaved Indian heritage into their family life.”
Watch the song here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQX8fU5cp_k&feature=emb_logo
