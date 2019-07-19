MUMBAI—Actress-animator-filmmaker Gitanjali Rao's latest animation feature "Bombay Rose" will open the Critics' Week at the upcoming Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 29.
The film tells the story of a flower seller who has to choose between protecting her family and falling in love.
Talking about the film and its world premiere, Rao said: "I have always wanted to paint stories about people who live and love in the streets of Bombay, never become success stories, and yet their struggle for survival makes them heroes. This is a city of unsung heroes and heroines, and I wanted to share (their stories) with the world. So, I started this labor of love six years ago."
"My handpainted short films have traveled the globe, and my films have found a connection in the most unusual places, from Cannes to Kanpur. These fans of my stories give me confidence. My first feature film, 'Bombay Rose,' about simple people with simple yet impossible dreams, can connect with people around the world. I am thrilled that Bombay Rose will be the first Indian animation film to open Venice Critics' Week," she added.
