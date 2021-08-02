MUMBAI — India's top basketball player Princepal Singh has been included in NBA's Sacramento Kings' roster for the California Classic Summer League.
Princepal, a 6-10 forward from Punjab who played for the G league Ignite team in the NBA G League last season, has been picked for the 3rd annual California Classic Summer League that will be played on Aug. 3 and 4 at Golden 1 Center, the Kings announced. He was the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract.
Sacramento will play two games, beginning with its first contest Aug. 3 against the Golden State Warriors.
The four-team, two-day competition, a precursor to the annual NBA Summer League that involves all NBA outfits, will include a double-header matchup each day featuring the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.
The NBA franchises test young players from college and G League during the summer league. Talented foreign players too are given an opportunity to display their skills.
If he makes it to the Sacramento Kings roster for the annual NBA Summer League, Princepal will be only the second Indian after Satnam Singh, who turned out for Dallas Mavericks in 2015 and 2016, to do so.
