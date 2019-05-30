It was a proud moment for India when three of the country’s beloved bloggers, Bhuvan Bam of BB Ki Vines, Ashish Chanchlani and Gaurav Chaudary, made a smashing debut at the inaugural ‘World Bloggers Awards 2019,’ which were held May 24 at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes.
Blogger/YouTuber Bam won the ‘Global Entertainer of the Year 2019’ Award for his excellent contribution to digital entertainment; Chanchlani won the ‘Best Comedy Influencer’ award; and Chaudary won the ‘Best Technical Influencer’ award.
The World Bloggers Awards is the world’s first-ever award ceremony for the best bloggers across 42 nominations, uniting and celebrating influencers and opinion leaders from around the world in various fields.
“I feel extremely happy and proud to win ‘Global Entertainer of the Year’ on such a huge forum,” said Bam. “This award rewards all of my hard work and perseverance and I dedicate it to my BB Ki Vines army for always believing in me and never giving up. Onwards and upwards now.”
The star-studded event welcomed over 200 of the world’s most followed, reputed and creative finalists across multiple categories of digital content arts forms, from cooking to philanthropy.
“I want to thank my family, my mom, day and sister Muskan, my team and all my friends, because of whom this is possible. And most importantly my followers and my fans, I thank them. I feel extremely proud to represent India here. Vande Mataram!” said Chanchlani.
“We have taken into consideration three kinds of criteria. Quantitative of course (number of followers, trends), but more important were qualitative aspects (pics, production, copywriting, creativity), and above all commitment, both from the fans AND the influencers themselves. The relationship between bloggers and their audiences, the genuineness, the involvement are the keys to the success” said Jacques-Olivier Broner, head of the jury at the World Blogger Awards 2019.
Additionally, commenting on India’s sweep at the awards ceremony, he added: “I must admit that Indian influencers are impressive, and the proximity they have with their fans is exemplary. WBA could develop specific events for India very soon, where there is so much digital talent.”
