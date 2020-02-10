Approach Entertainment, one of the leading celebrity management, film productions and entertainment marketing companies in India, has signed popular Indian American singer/songwriter Rajan Shah.
As per the contract, announced the company, it will handle all the production work of Shah’s music videos and will also handle his marketing and communications, exclusive compositions and film songs in India.
Shah is set to make his entry in India with his latest Hindi pop, “Firozi Saree.” He has a slew of singles lined up, beginning with “Sailaab-E-Mohabbat.”
Shah’s love for music began early on. He began playing the harmonium at the age of five and within the next ten years, he joined Narendra Chanchal and other renowned musicians and started singing and playing instruments. He moved to the U.S. in 1988 and performed with several singers and musicians in Washington, D.C.
Shah, who has been writing lyrics since 1996 and arranging music since 1999, has showcased his talent at more than 1,200 live shows in India and the U.S. With having no formal training in music, he has written arrangements for more than 60 songs. His other accomplishments include his albums, “Dream Boy,” which was released in 2006 and “Shor Machave Re” in 2008, which can be heard on various music platforms such as Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, etc.
Talking about the collaboration, Shah said, “It’s such an immense pleasure to be a part of Approach Entertainment. I’m ecstatic to be a part of my next phase of musical journey with Approach Entertainment. Looking forward to working with them.”
“Rajan has a perfect voice and composition skills that will help us to use his quality to promote and build his profile in entertainment and music industry in India,” added Sonu Tyagi, director of Approach Entertainment.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Approach Entertainment has offices in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Jalandhar and Goa. The company is also foraying into films, with its first Hindi film project scheduled to begin in 2020.
