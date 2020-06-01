Two dancers from the Bivash Academy of Dance traveled all the way from Kolkata, India, to show off their talent on the “America’s Got Talent” stage. And May 26, during the Season 15 premiere of the show’s auditions rounds on NBC (which was taped before the coronavirus pandemic), the duo did that and then some.
Sumanth Maroju, 21, and Sonali Majumder, 15, who call themselves Bad Salsa, performed an incredibly unique style of salsa to the song, “Dhating Naach,” from the film, “Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.”
They set the stage on fire with their Bollywood music-Latin dance fusion, leaving everyone stunned, from the judges to the audience members to the show’s viewers.
Detailing Majumder’s journey, Maroju informed the judges – Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell – that her father is a farmer who raised his family on one dollar a day.
“We are feeling very proud and blessed to stand here,” he said.
“This means everything to us,” added Majunder.
Their high-speed energetic flips and acrobatic skills mesmerized everyone. One misstep and it could’ve ended very differently but the young dancers brought in so much passion, energy and precision that it turned out to be a flawless performance, eliciting a standing ovation from everyone.
Watch their performance here:
