V. Unbeatable did it, y’all! The dance group from Mumbai, which worked tirelessly to win the hearts and minds of people – one scintillating dance routine at a time – was crowned the winner of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season two Feb. 17 night during a two-hour finale that saw performances by previous winners like Kodi Lee and Shin Lim.
After six weeks of competing against the best and brightest from across the world, the victory was super sweet for the 29-member acrobatic dance troupe which was a finalist on the 14th season of the show in 2019.
A golden buzzer from judge Howie Mandel and votes from superfans turned this group’s dreams into reality. In the “Champions” format, a group of pre-selected fans from 50 states decide who the winner is going to be. “They represent every aspect of America – young and old, east coast, west coast, from the plains to the mountains to the islands,” said host Terry Crews.
During the Feb. 10 episode, they performed to superstar Rajinikanth’s “Marana Mass” from the movie, “Petta.” Famous for their aerial flips, energetic choreography and mind-boggling stunts, the young dancers outdid themselves using props like bikes and rolling carts. And obviously, everyone flipped out over their performance. During the finale, they delivered another stunning performance to “Tatad Tatad” as Blink-182’s Travis Barker played the drums behind them.
The group previously named Unbeatable added V to its name in honor of their friend and founder, Vikas, who succumbed to his injuries during a rehearsal.
Upon winning the show, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Mandel as well as the in-studio audiences gave V. Unbeatable a standing ovation.
“Yes, we achieved world’s biggest title and our hard work pays off, after our day night struggle and 12 to 14 hours rehearsal, we made it our country proud, our brothers Vikas dream has fulfil, we made our parents proud, and it’s all happen because of people love support and their blessings, thank you so much super audience for your precious vote,” the team wrote on Instagram after their win.
Mandel also took to Twitter to share his excitement. “WOW!! I knew V. Unbeatable was special from the moment they walked on stage. Thank you for opening up the world to us, @v_unbeatable. You deserve this incredible moment,” he wrote.
When Crews asked the team how they felt after winning the competition, a member of the group, clearly overwhelmed with joy, said, “Thank you so much, everyone. It means the world to us.”
Trapeze act Duo Transcend took second place while young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa came in third.
