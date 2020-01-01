Indian filmmaker Manish Vatssalya’s award-winning film, “Scotland,” is among the Oscar contenders for 2020 in the ‘Best Feature Film’ category.
The crime thriller, which has already won 62 awards, follows the journey of the father of a rape victim who takes the law into his own hands to give justice to his daughter.
Adam Saini, who has served with the Scottish police and plays the protagonist, has been honored for his work at several international festivals.
“Scotland” features Khushboo Purohit, Vatssalya, Chetan Pandit, Daya Shankar Pandey in prominent roles.
The movie, written by Piyush Priyank and edited by Mansoor Azmi, is produced by Zaina Ibourek and Vatssalya under the banner of Mars UK films Ltd and Vatssalya Films. The story is by Saini.
Vatssalya’s last crime thriller, “Dassehra,” starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, was applauded by film critics and audiences alike.
“It’s like a dream come true to be a part of such a prestigious platform like Oscars. It’s like I’m daydreaming,” Vatssalya told IANS. “I am really honored. (I’m thankful) to God, my producer partner Zaina Ibourak and my whole team for their commendable job and support.”
“‘Scotland’ has been shortlisted as one of the Oscar contenders in the mainstream best feature film category, which means it will be competing with the Hollywood biggies like ‘Joker,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ etc. (I’m glad) that the film found a space on this extraordinary stage,” Vatssalya added.
A total of 344 films are eligible to contend for the ‘Best Feature Film’ title. The nominees will be announced Jan. 13. The 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony will air live on ABC Feb. 9.
