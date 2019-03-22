Hasan Minhaj is known for creating fresh, cutting-edge, and satirical comedy, often pushing the political comedy boundaries. After delivering an episode critiquing Saudi Arabia on Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” the Indian American actor/comedian this time is taking on the Indian political establishment.
On the latest episode of “Patriot Act,” Minhaj analyzes the current state of politics in India and what it means to him as an Indian American, with a focus on the country’s upcoming elections.
In the half-hour episode, the former “Daily Show” correspondent discusses how recent conflicts with Pakistan, widespread economic issues under current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a resurgence of Hindu nationalism, and corruption scandals amongst major political parties in the country will play a role in determining the future, and the identity of India.
Minhaj promoted the episode on social media by posting a montage of elderly Indian Americans prohibiting him from even touching the topic of Indian politics and politicians on-air. “You’re going to make millions of people angry,” “Your name rings a bell that you are a terrorist. You may be a Pakistani agent. “Talk about cricket, sneakers….” he is instructed by them. But did he listen? Clearly not.
The comedian began his act by highlighting his faith and how that changes others’ views of him, and quickly moved on to the sensitive issue of Kashmir.
To illustrate how controversial Kashmir is, Minhaj showed a blurred map of the state, saying he couldn’t show the map of Kashmir “without Indian approved borders” because if they did, the Indian Government could sue them.
“The joke is on you India,” Minhaj said, “because Americans could not even find Kashmir even if it were on a map.”
Since the general elections in India are just a month away, Minhaj noted that in some ways, this election is “about what it means to be Indian,” adding how violence has increased against minorities since the BJP came to power.
“Since Modi came to power, India has grown more hostile to minority groups. Among a vocal minority, there’s been a resurgence in religious nationalism, specifically Hindu nationalism,” he rued. “The idea that India is a Hindu nation which completely goes against secularism, which is enshrined in the Indian Constitution.”
After drawing parallels between Modi’s “India first” and President Donald Trump’s “American first” slogans, he goes on to sing “Tum Paas Aaye” after showing an interaction between Trump and Modi, and Modi hugging premiers of various countries.
But he was quick to point out that “Modi is an incredibly charismatic and astute politician” who gives speeches all the time, before highlighting one major point.
“He is the only Indian prime minister to have never held a press conference in his own country,” Minhaj said. “That way he can be never questioned about his controversies. It’s like posting on Instagram but disabling comments.”
But it just wasn’t Modi that Minhaj took on. He also took digs at Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, comparing him to singer Michael Bublé.
Minhaj informed the attendees that no one from the BJP agreed for a sit-down interview with him but Congress politician-author Shashi Tharoor did.
Minhaj accused the Congress party of being mired in “too many corruption” scandals.
“There are too many to go through right now,” he said. “But the 2G is the hall of famer…and it’s not just corruption charges, people in both parties have faced murder and other serious charges…It’s so hard to keep the candidates straight in India. What is their economic policy, what about education?”
Ruffling more than a few feathers, Minhaj said: “Modi promised to put Indians to work. But the unemployment is the highest it’s been in 45 years. We don’t even know how bad it is since Modi’s government has been accused of hiding the data.”
“It’s like advertising a sublet on Craigslist with no pictures,” he added.
Minhaj continued to touch upon the subjects of demonetization and the suffering of farmers to state that Modi’s economic policies have failed.
“When have we got an A for effort,” he commented on the negligible benefits of demonetization.
All these issues put Modi on a shaky ground until the Kashmir issue reignited, he said.
“The nuclear showdown could not have come at a better time for Modi who is doing everything he can to project strength in the most Indian way possible,” Minhaj said.
On social media, Modi fans got all riled up, with the hashtag # #BoycottNetflix trending on Twitter, but so many others did not fail to find humor in his work and noted how he was on point on every issue.
Even though Netflix is a paid service, this particular episode is available for free viewing on YouTube, perhaps a preemptive move by the streaming platform to increase its reach.
Watch the episode here:
