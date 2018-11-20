Stan Lee, the creator of “Spider-Man,” “X-Men” and “Avengers,” among other superheroes, passed away Nov. 12. He was 95. And while the creator of Marvel comics was known for his western superheroes, he also had to his credit an Indian superhero.
Called “Chakra: The Invincible,” the character made its debut in 2011. It was created by Lee and Sharad Devarajan, Indian American CEO of the animation company Graphic India, and illustrated by acclaimed Indian artist Jeevan J. Kang.
In the book, when Raju Rai, a teenage tech genius, accidentally activates an experimental suit that unleashes the mystical chakras of the body, he gains superpowers and vows to protect the people of Mumbai as Chakra, The Invincible!
In 2013, an animated film on the character was launched on Cartoon Network India.
Devarajan, who credits Lee for inculcating a love for storytelling in him, had earlier told India-West that “working on a superhero with Stan Lee is like creating a painting with Da Vinci or a poem with Shakespeare.” (Read the full interview here: http://bit.ly/292RP1n)
On social media, tributes poured in for the comic book legend, with many admiring him for giving India its own superhero.
“Still the best heroes @TheRealStanLee has ever created! Chakra the Invincible for the Global Goals! This is my very prized copy, and it will be treasured forever,” wrote one fan alongside a photo of the comic.
“One thing I’ll never forget about Stan Lee is that he created an Indian super hero, Chakra the Invincible with great respect to the culture, simply because he believed we deserved to have one,” expressed another.
“Not to forget, Stan Lee’s Indian superhero, Chakra The Invincible. It was kinda fun. I hope the live-action film (to have been be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane) gets made some day. But the man himself won't be around for a cameo, sigh...#Excelsior #RIPStanLee,” wrote another fan.
Devrajan also took to Twitter to write a heartfelt tribute. “@TheRealStanLee was a mentor, friend and inspiration. His characters and stories have brought joy to billions, and his genius as a storyteller was only surpassed by his kindness as a human being,” he wrote. “Stan’s impact on the world, and on my life will never be forgotten. Rest in peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.