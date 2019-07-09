When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent. This is the plot of director Shirish Kunder’s new Netflix thriller, “Mrs. Serial Killer,” which has now cast actors Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in key roles.
This is their first association with the streaming giant.
The film, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the titular role, will see the two talented actors furthering the plot point and raising intrigue around the season’s most elusive serial killer.
Having played characters of different shades throughout his career, Bajpayee is looking forward to essaying this well-crafted role.
“It has been a couple of years since our short film, ‘Kriti,’ which created quite a massive buzz in the digital world. Loved every moment on the set with Shirish Kunder as a director,” Bajpayee, last seen in “Sonchiriya,” said in a statement. “When Shirish reached out to me with this role in ‘Mrs. Serial Killer,’ I couldn’t delay in saying yes to it as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix, and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, as Shirish says, ‘What you see is not necessarily what you get.’”
Raina, too, is excited about his role in the film produced by Farah Khan, and the opportunity to be seen by millions.
“I have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’, and his dynamic with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him. This is my first film with Netflix and the idea of reaching over 149 million people across the world at one go is truly overwhelming. I have had a blessed year and want to present the best yet with this film,” he said.
