MUMBAI – Indian filmmaker Prashant Nair’s anthology feature, “Tryst With Destiny,” will have its world premiere at the upcoming edition of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York. It is the only Indian film to be screened there.
Set in contemporary India, the Indo French co-production tells the tale of three sets of characters from disparate backgrounds as they struggle for the control of their fates. The film features Viineet Kumar, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi and Suhasini Maniratnam.
“We’re honored and thrilled to be premiering our film at Tribeca, home to so many artists that have inspired us along the way. ‘Tryst With Destiny’ is a deeply personal film that came about as a reaction to the worrying times we live in,” director Nair said while expressing his happiness.
The Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. The 2020 edition of the festival will take place in April.
“Tryst With Destiny” is backed by Drishyam Films.
“We are so thrilled that ‘Tryst With Destiny’ is having its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. This week is full of great news for all of us at Drishyam Films with ‘Kaamyaab’s’ upcoming release, and now our next film ‘Tryst with Destiny’ is embarking on what will hopefully be another great journey,” producer Manish Mundra said.
