Get ready for a comedic docuseries on Bravo TV that will feature, for the first time, an all-Indian cast.
Bravo TV has announced that a new series is in the works, titled, “Indian-ish,” which will feature several multi-generational families from India who have relocated to the U.S., and are now living in Miami, Florida.
“Indian-ish,” said Bravo TV, follows several families spanning three generations who have shared close friendships since they relocated to the Miami area decades ago. “Because most of the young adults featured in the show live at home until marriage, it’s a constant tug of war between the parents trying to maintain a shared sense of history and culture and their adult children who are assimilating into American culture,” it said, adding, still, these families are determined to live their lives centered around the “most important values for Indian Americans: family, success, and tradition.”
“Indian-ish” is produced for Bravo by Truly Original, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Ian Gelfand and Michael Meinecke serving as executive producers.
The cast details have been kept under wraps and no premiere date has been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.