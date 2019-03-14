Success requires talent and effort, and when the two fuse, the result is a blockbuster one. Practicing 5-6 hours a day has paid off for a naturally gifted pint-sized Indian musician.
Twelve-year-old Lydian Nadhaswaram, a piano-playing child prodigy – known as the “Mini Maestro” – who impressed all and sundry on CBS’ “The World’s Best,” was crowned the champion of the first season of the show March 13 night, taking home the grand prize of $1 million. And that bow! He went on to win more hearts with his humility and his remarkably restrained attitude on stage.
Nadhaswaram beat South Korea’s Kukkiwon, a.k.a. “The Flying Taekwondo Masters.”
In the finale episode, the remaining acts competed in the Championships Round, and the winners of the Solo Music and Group Variety categories were revealed. Next, the final four acts faced off to determine the ultimate winner.
Even though he was upping the bar with each confident performance, playing pieces at a tempo of 325 beats/minute, his finale performance just hit it out of the ballpark.
As though playing one piano wasn’t enough of a big deal, in his final performance, Nadhaswaram’s fingers glided flawlessly on two pianos simultaneously, rendering a pitch-perfect medley of Beethoven’s “Fur Elise” and Chopin’s “Etude.”
For his semifinal performance, he played a flawless “Moonlight Sonata” and then headed over to a drum kit to perform a stunning complimentary drum track to a replay of his piano track. One of the world judges could be heard saying, “Again,” while another commented, “He’s not done!”
And needless to say, they all gave him a standing ovation.
His impressive feats continued not just on the “The World’s Best” stage, but also having made appearances on shows like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Ever since his first act, the Chennai-born charismatic youngster, who wishes to play the piano on the moon, was one of the favorites to win the show and the announcement of the results came as a sweet surprise for many fans across the world, not just in India and the U.S.
The one-of-a-kind talent competition featured an all-star line-up and elite acts from across the globe.
Emmy Award-winning talk show host James Corden hosted the show on which Golden Globe Award winner Drew Barrymore, Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles and Grammy Award winner Faith Hill served as the three American judges.
Performers not only had to impress the American judges but also needed to impress the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 experts from around the globe – including celebrated Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan – and every field of entertainment to advance through the competition.
Watch Nadhaswaram’s winning performance here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.