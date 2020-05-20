NEW YORK – Indian pop artist Akash Ahuja is making a mark on the global stage when in February he became perhaps the first Indian artist to have his own billboard on Times Square, according to Hip Hop Weekly.
The New York-based artist’s rise to fame came with the release of his debut single “Come Closer” in February. The song became a hit with hundreds of thousands of fans and millions of streams.
Ahuja’s music is a unique blend of the old and the new, with influences of Indian classical music, Hip-hop and pop melodies with the overall theme of love. In a bold way, he succeeds in blending masculinity with femininity to produce music that connects with the hearts of fans all over the world, according to Hip Hop Weekly.
Ahuja’s future looks bright with over 70,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and thousands more across other music streaming platforms.
