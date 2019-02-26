If you are among those who feel emojis make communication easier, or faster for you, then you are in luck. The Emoji 12.0, or the new set of emojis approved for release in 2019, has been unveiled by the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit group that approves and standardizes emojis; 230 new emojis will be coming to various platforms this year.
Some of the notable India-specific additions include emojis of a Hindu temple, a sari, an auto rickshaw and a diya.
In the sixth major emoji update since 2014, Emoji 12.0, according to emojipodia.org, is comprised of 59 distinct new emojis; 75 when gender variations are taken into account; and 230 new emojis when all skin tone options are also included.
With manual and motorized wheelchair emojis, along with hearing aids and prosthetic limbs emojis, the list also represents people with disabilities. Focusing on diversity and inclusivity, the list includes a new ‘people holding hands emoji’, which is gender inclusive, with mixed skin tones.
The new offerings, which will be released throughout this year, also include an otter, a waffle, falafel, a yawning face and onion and garlic emojis.
Take a look at all the new emojis here:
