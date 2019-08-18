Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who marked his maiden international collaboration with Pitbull with “Slowly Slowly” earlier this year, has once again teamed up with the American rapper.
The “Suit Suit” singer is reuniting with Pitbull for a Spanish song, “Muevelo Centua.”
Randhawa announced this news on Instagram where he also added that for this musical outing, he will also be collaborating with Puerto Rican singer Tito El Bambino.
“My first Spanish song with sir @pitbull and my bro @titobambinoelpatron will be Out soon. Song name is MUEVELO CENTURA Let’s take India worldwide with This one too,” wrote Randhawa alongside a photo of the three of them.
Previously, Randhawa told IANS that joining creative forces with Pitbull for “Slowly Slowly” was “great.”
“Our world is different... I am singing a Punjabi dance number with my signature style and Pitbull sir is adding his rapping style. So yes, it is exciting. Earlier, sir had collaborated with Priyanka Chopra but that was an English song. But mine is Punjabi. I am so glad that I am representing my country for the global audience through this song... I am excited, I really am,” he was quoted as saying.
“Pitbull knows about India, he has performed in our country and we have a lot of his fans,” added the “Lahore” fame singer, who has also sung tracks like “Tu Meri Rani,” “Patola” and “High Rated Gabru.”
“Slowly Slowly” was released by T-Series in April.
The 27-year-old singer also told IANS that he loves to collaborate with international artists because “such creative exchange is exciting,” he said, adding, “I wish to collaborate with Bruno Mars. Keeping my finger crossed. This year or maybe by next year, but I want that.”
