Indian poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar gestures as he attends 'Rehmatein', a music concert organized by Sangeetam Charitable Trust to raise funds for artists, in Mumbai on Sept. 25, 2019. “We are excited to honor Javed Akhtar for his eloquence and courage in the fight against irrationality and superstition,” said Indian American inventor and entrepreneur Vinod Bhardwaj, a member of CFI’s Board of Directors. (Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)