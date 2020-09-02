Acclaimed Indo-Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan is headlining the new romantic comedy, “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” which will be releasing only in theaters across North America on Sept. 11. Indian American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar and Dacre Montgomery co-star in this new film from executive producer Selena Gomez which features the South Asian woman as the lead of the Hollywood rom-com, according to a press release.
What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder, notes the release in describing the film. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself, adds the release.
India-West earlier reported that the film marks the directorial debut of “Gossip Girl” writer Natalie Krinsky.
Viswanathan, who starred in the Leslie Mann, John Cena and Indian American Sarayu Rao comedy, “Blockers,” also had an interesting role on the TBS series, “Miracle Workers,” alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Indian American actor Karan Soni.
She will next be seen in “Bad Education” opposite Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, according to Deadline.
Ambudkar, most recently seen on the IFC comedy, “Brockmire,” also starred opposite actress Brie Larson in the 2018 romantic comedy, “Basmati Blues.”
Ambudkar, who is the romantic lead opposite Jillian Bell in “Brittany Runs A Marathon,” will also be seen in 20th Century Fox’s action comedy, “Free Guy,” with Ryan Reynolds and Disney’s live action adaptation of “Mulan.”
