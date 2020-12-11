Indo-Canadian actress Aliza Vellani has been promoted to series regular in the new Netflix fantasy drama, “Sweet Tooth,” Deadline reports.
This upcoming drama is based on characters created for DC Vertigo by Jeff Lemire.
Described as a “broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure,” the adaptation tells the story of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.
Vellani, according to the report, plays Rani Singh, the warm and loving wife of Dr. Singh, who must find her fortitude to survive in a post-pandemic world.
The series, starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Will Forte and British Pakistani actor Adeel Akhtar, will feature eight, one-hour episodes.
James Brolin serves as the narrator.
Vellani is best known for her role on the hit CBC series, “Little Mosque on the Prairie.” Her other credits include Fox’s “The X-Files,” The CW’s “Riverdale,” and “Marvel’s Super Hero Adventures” on Disney+.
