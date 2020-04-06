Meaghan Rath is staying put at CBS. The Indo-Canadian actress, who had a three-season run on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0,” has been cast in a starring role in the network’s comedy pilot, “Jury Duty.”
Penned by executive producers Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow, the series, according to TVLine, follows a group of jurors who are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict, “and they can’t even agree on lunch.”
Fresh off filming “Hawaii Five-0,” Rath, as per TVLine, will play Jen, who is described as “sarcastic, adorably neurotic and a little controlling.” A successful book editor who is high maintenance (but thinks she’s low maintenance), Jen “feels like the last single girl in the world because all of her friends are married with kids.”
Starring opposite her is actor and fiancé Jack Cutmore-Scott, with whom she previously worked on the Fox comedy series, “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.” He, said TVLine, plays “Hutty, a charismatic natural leader and winner in every way… who is not happy about being made an alternate juror.”
Reacting to the news, Rath wrote on Instagram: “What a world. Wildly excited to start this new chapter.”
Rath, whose mother’s family hails from Goa, India, and father’s family is part British and Austrian, is best known to television audiences for her starring roles in the Syfy series, “Being Human,” and for recurring roles in ABC’s “Secrets and Lies” and Fox’s “New Girl.” She also had a guest role on “Supergirl.”
