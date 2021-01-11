NBC’s new medical drama, “Nurses,” follows five nurses, fresh out of nursing school, working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, as they learn the ropes of their new careers while navigating friendships, relationships, and everything in between. Indo-Canadian actress Sandy Sidhu plays one of the main characters in the show filmed and set in Toronto, Canada.
Sidhu, known for her roles in shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” plays the role of Nazneen Khan, the whip-smart daughter from a wealthy family in India who moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job ever.
The ensemble cast includes Tiera Skovbye (“Riverdale”) as Grace Knight, a young nurse looking for a fresh start until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career; Natasha Calis (“The Possession”) as Ashley Collins, a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junky who lives for the fast pace of the hospital; Jordan Johnson-Hinds (“Blindspot”) as Keon Colby, a former college football star who’s trying to prove he’s more than he was on the field; and Donald MacLean Jr. (“Workin’ Moms”) as Wolf Burke, soft hearted and playful, who has a secret that may find him in over his head.
Sidhu, according to her bio, grew up on an island along the coast of Vancouver, Canada. Her early performing ambitions began at age 14 when she joined her high school’s theater productions, landing several leading roles. Sidhu spent her adolescence taking singing lessons, drawing, volunteering for charities and immersing herself in rehearsals after school.
A 2019 Leo Award nominee for Best Supporting Performance in Hallmark’s “Frozen in Love,” Sidhu trained in classical theater and improvisation at the renowned Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles.
“Truly inspired, she was tirelessly committed to her craft and spent entire days at the institute in order to deepen her work and broaden her discoveries,” said NBC.
Sidhu’s credits include “Supernatural,” “Six” and “Preggoland.”
“Nurses,” which premiered Dec. 7, airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.
