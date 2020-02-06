Indo-Canadian writer/director/producer R. Paul Dhillon’s film, “Gone Are The Days,” was awarded the ‘Second Best Film Award’ in the documentary feature film category at the just concluded Jaipur International Film Festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The documentary, chosen out of 240 films, was commended for its realist approach and unique filming style, stated a press release.
The film is based on the life of Dr. Hakam Bhullar, a veterinarian practicing in the Lower Mainland of Vancouver, who battled a decade-long human rights case with fellow Indo-Canadian veterinarians against the BC Veterinary Medical Association. The film relays their epic struggle.
“It’s so gratifying to have Dr. Hakam Bhullar and his fellow veterinarians’ struggle and fight against racism and abuse by their professional association to be recognized at an international film event,” Dhillon said. “It’s a proud moment for me personally as it took me a decade to shoot this epic story of Indo-Canadian veterinarians who endured more than decade of extreme form of racism and abuse from their regulatory body.”
It is a powerful story of “heartbreak, perseverance and ultimately triumph of the human spirit and a fight for justice to realize their Canadian dream against great odds,” added the news release.
Bhullar attended the festival – which ran from Jan. 17-21 – with his family and also accepted the award on behalf of Dhillon.
The film is produced by Dhillon’s MMM Film Finance International, a Vancouver-based company engaged in the production of independent feature films, documentaries and television production.
“Gone Are The Days,” written, directed and produced by Dhillon, will hit the international film festival circuit early next year.
“We are so proud to tell this story that the Canadian establishment doesn’t want the world to see. Mighty is the pen and the camera,” said Dhillon.
Dhillon has previously written-produced-directed “Bhangralicious,” a 13-part music docuseries; and “Reflections - South Asian Stories,” consisting of eight hour-long documentaries featuring such luminaries as pioneering politician Moe Sihota, Olympian Arjan Bhullar, activist Harsha Walia, Justice Wallace Taru “Wally” Oppal, top cop Kal Dosanjh, and Sikh youth leader Bikramjit Singh Sandher, among many others, for national broadcast in Canada.
