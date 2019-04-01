MUMBAI—She has traveled the world and left audiences marveled by her vocal splendor, stage presence, and overall charm. Jonita Gandhi blazed a trail by becoming the first female playback singer to ever perform in Saudi Arabia Mar 31. The young and energetic singer performed with her band to a full house at the Al Khobar Corniche as they witnessed history in the making.
Al Khobar heard Hindi film music like they had never heard before – live and up close. Following two nights of unique and dynamic performances by Shaan, Gandhi’s performance marked the culmination of an event that was the first of its kind. She hooked the audience as she brought the festival to a close on a high note.
Jonita was handpicked by festival curator Abhishek Mathur to mark this historical moment. “Jonita’s journey from Toronto to Mumbai has been an incredible one. Hailing from a talented family of music lovers, Jonita’s experience in Indian and Western music has given her an edge in the industry. Showcasing her was a must and a delight!” said Mathur.
Over 17,000 attendees filled the seaside venue, roaring as Gandhi entered the stage singing her chartbuster number “Breakup Song” from “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” They sang and danced along to her hit tracks, a few Tamil and Punjabi songs on special demand, and even a few English numbers.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan has seen the likes of major international artiste concerts being held in this emerging society since 2016. Saudi Arabia has steadily begun to emerge and is beginning to take its place on the world’s entertainment map. The event was hosted by the nation’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in the Eastern Province as part of a series of festivals and entertainment events.
Gandhi said, “Never thought I would perform in KSA. What an eye-opener! An incredible country with wonderful people who love all kinds of music! I was taken aback by the enthusiasm of everyone in the audience. There were people requesting songs in several different languages, and I tried my best to oblige! Had a blast and I hope to come back again soon!”
