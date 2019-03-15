Indo-Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is a prime example of how one can harness the power of the online video-sharing platform to waltz into the mainstream media. After successful outings as an actress, producer, writer and creator, the multi-faceted entertainer is now joining the league of late-night shows.
Singh, aka IISuperwomanII, has been tapped by NBC to host a new late-night show, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” which, the network notes, will make her the only woman to currently host a late-night talk show on a Big 4 network.
Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting in September (exact date to be announced), “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments, per NBC.
The new show will be aired in the same time slot as “Last Call with Carson Daly.”
“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”
To make the announcement, Singh appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” March 14: Watch the announcement here:
“Lilly is truly a star and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”
“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions. Singh will executive produce and Polly Auritt will co-executive produce.
Singh has amassed a global audience of more than 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.
Her film credits include “Fahrenheit 451,” “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”
Singh has also appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list. The comedian/rapper/dancer, who has found a spot on the highest-earning YouTubers list more than once, has also authored the New York Times bestseller “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.” Well, it seems she knows what she is talking, er… writing about.
