OTTAWA — YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has revealed on social media that she is bisexual and called it her “superpower.”
The Indian-origin Canadian artiste, who is also a comedian, author and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Twitter Feb. 24 to write: “Female, colored, bisexual” along with checkboxes ticked green.”
She added: “Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same.”
Ever since she wrote about her sexual orientation, the tweet has got over 8,000 re-tweets and more than 72,000 likes.
Singh has over 14 million followers on YouTube. She has authored the bestseller, “How To Be A Bawse,” has a role in HBO’s film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451” and in 2017, she topped Forbes’ ‘Top Influencers’ list in the entertainment category.
