N.R. Narayan Murthy, 72, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, worked as a programmer for Patni Computers in Pune before founding Infosys in his 30s, with his home serving as his first office. Now people will get to see his success story on the silver screen.
Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Nil Battey Sannata,” will direct a film based on the lives of Murthy and his philanthropist-author wife Sudha Murthy, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.
The film will be jointly produced by Mahaveer Jain and Iyer and her filmmaker-husband Nitesh Tiwari.
“She has already started researching Indian IT’s first couple because she wants to have all the facts right before she dives into this inspiring story. The film is expected to roll next year,” a source told the publication. “Sanjay Tripathy (writer-director) came up with the idea and scripting will begin soon.”
TIME magazine has called Murthy the ‘father of India’s booming IT sector” for not only building “a multi-billion dollar software and IT services firm” but for also proving “India could compete with the world by taking on work that had previously been done in much richer countries.”
According to Forbes, Murthy’s net worth is $2.3 billion.
Murthy is a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan. Sudha, a recipient of the R.K. Narayan Award for Literature, has also been honored with a Padma Shri.
