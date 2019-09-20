The Indian entertainment industry had ample reasons to celebrate after nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were announced Sept. 19 by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Among the 44 nominees across 11 categories and 21 countries are three Indian shows/films, and one Indian actress.
The Netflix drama, “Sacred Games,” starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has received a nomination for the ‘Best Drama’ series. The series shows an intriguing world set in the dark underbelly of Mumbai, where politics, crime and passion come together in a deadly game.
Actress Radhika Apte has received the ‘Best Actress’ nomination for her stunning performance in “Lust Stories,” an anthology film on Netflix.
“Lust Stories,” a collection of four short films exploring love, sex and relationships in modern India, also won a nomination in the ‘TV Movie/Mini-Series’ category.
The reality competition Web series on Amazon Prime Video, “The Remix,” has scored a nomination in the ‘Non-Scripted Entertainment’ category. On this music reality show, musicians rejig, reshuffle and remix popular Bollywood songs. It stars Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya as celebrity judges.
Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony Nov. 25 at the Hilton New York Hotel.
The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television, including internet, mobile and technology.
