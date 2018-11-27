Swipe-left or swipe-right: that’s how easy technology has made the process of picking out a date for yourself. But with this ease of finding a date comes a separate set of problems. Indian American actor/writer/filmmaker Kabir Chopra tries to capture those experiments with online dating in his new Web series.
Called “Swiped to Death,” the Web series explores the messy realities of online dating, told from both the male and the female perspective.
The series follows two recently single South Asians in New York, as they try their luck on a new dating app.
Chopra plays Jay, a hopeless romantic who jumps from one fling to another, while Indian American actress Reema Sampat plays Farah, who just ended a four-year relationship and is seeking a fresh start.
Each episode is based on a real-life date that went terribly wrong and will follow either Jay or Farah as they go on a new date with a new character. Will they find true love, or will it be an endless game of swiping?
On a related note, if you’ve had a crazy dating experience, you could share it with the team, and it could be featured in an upcoming episode. The option to remain anonymous is also available, so that’s a plus.
Two episodes of the Web series, showing totally different scenarios, are already out and more are in the making. The first episode, “Jay & Lilly,” stars Christina Russo as Jay’s date, and Tim Cordell, a half British, half Indian actor from London, as his roommate; while in the second one, “Farah & Sammy,” Sampat’s date is played by Paul Michael Polsinelli, who has acted alongside James Franco in “King Cobra.”
In both the episodes, the characters are nuanced and fully realized, while Chopra’s direction imparts it that raw authenticity.
“As a person in NYC looking for love, dating apps, like social media, are also a double-edged sword,” Chopra told Brown Girl magazine. “It’s easy to meet people online, so dating apps take away some of the initial awkwardness. But you tend to get distracted. It’s easy to schedule a ton of dates, but pay less attention to each one. It is easy to find flaws and keep thinking the grass is greener on the other side.”
Chopra told the magazine that he was inspired to create the show after watching “Master of None.”
“I remember watching the first season and thinking, ‘I could totally do something like this!’ I wrote a few episodes and we did a table read at the South Asian Performing Arts festival, Tamasha. We won the award for Best Table Read. For the past two years, it’s been a ton of writing, rewriting, feedback and involvement from multiple actors,” he was quoted as saying.
This is not the first time that Chopra has created a story about online dating. In the past, he has also written and published an eBook about online dating called “Poke Me!” which is available on Amazon.
Chopra, who graduated from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in dramatic writing, has studied at Studio 4 and the Stella Adler studio.
He has appeared in several short films, off-Broadway shows and TV series, including “Madam Secretary.” Recently, Chopra was a co-writer and acted in the horror feature, “Horror Time,” produced by James Franco and Rabbit Bandini productions.
Sampat most recently appeared in NBC’s “Shades of Blue.” She also portrayed the recurring character of Shruti Chambal in season six of “Orange is the New Black,” making her the show’s first South Asian inmate. In addition to that, Sampat is in season two of Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” on Netflix.
Her film credits include “Blood Surf,” “The Pretenders,” and “Reclaim,” among others.
Watch the first two episodes of “Swiped to Death” here:
