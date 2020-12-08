Among the myriad documentaries available on streaming platforms, some have the potential to not only inform but also shape public opinion on specific issues – and sometimes that is necessary. One such film coming to Apple TV, Amazon Prime and InDemand services is “Invisible Sky,” executive produced by Indian American businessman Yatish Joshi.
For over than a decade, Joshi, of South Bend, Indiana, has been on a mission that matters. On April 20, 2006, a Cessna 206 piloted by his 24-year-old daughter, Georgina Joshi, tragically crashed while on final approach to Bloomington/Monroe County Airport in Indiana. The accident claimed the lives of Georgina – a student at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, a promising opera singer and licensed pilot – and four of her fellow students.
The National Transportation Safety Board, the government agency tasked with investigating all aviation accidents, investigated the accident and found that Georgina was the sole probable cause of the accident, blaming “pilot error.”
Georgina’s flight instructor, Ronald R. Burns, says in the film directed by Todd Boruff: “I’ve taught a lot of people to fly in my days, and she was one of the very best…”
No wonder then that Georgina’s family was not at all convinced with the findings so they hired investigators to further look into the details of the accident.
The feature-length documentary tracks the investigation into the tragic crash and the resulting legal battle with the National Transportation Safety Board that went all the way to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
With “Invisible Sky,” Joshi, a former candidate for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, not only seeks to highlight the details that he believes the NTSB missed but also hopes that with some action, tragedies such as these can be averted in the future.
“After we exhausted the legal options to address the shortcomings of the NTSB, we thought maybe a documentary could help us get the word out to the public,” Joshi told India-West. “This would help us create a groundswell of opinion so that the issues confronting general aviation could be addressed via legislation, or at least people would be aware of the NTSB’s shortcomings when it comes to general aviation investigations. To claim 86 percent of accidents are pilot error just can’t be valid. And if that incredibly high percentage was true, then we need to do something to address the problem – better training, more stringent testing, etc. We hoped that the documentary could be a vehicle to educate people on this situation.”
The film will be available on Apple TV, Amazon and InDemand cable providers Dec. 8.
To be released by Tall Short Films, “Invisible Sky,” said Joshi, is a synopsis of their experience as a family with the NTSB, which focuses heavily on commercial aviation accidents, which as a result, are virtually zero, but which needs to devote more resources in improving safety conditions for general aviation that includes medical helicopters, agricultural planes and private aircrafts.
“We made it for concerned citizens and for other families who may encounter this situation. If the film can educate enough people to help address the issues with the NTSB and instigate changes to make general aviation safer for those in the air as well as those on the ground, we would feel much better,” he stated.
Joshi, a veteran pilot himself, shared that their investigation revealed that there was a second plane that was flying in the clouds without proper training and an IFR license.
“Pilots must file a flight plan with the air traffic controller when the cloud ceiling is below 1,000 feet above ground level. Per the FAA record, only Georgina filed the IFR flight plan with Bloomington airport,” Joshi told India-West. “The second plane did not file an IFR plan and was not communicating with the air traffic controller. In fact, there was radio silence, and the second plane must’ve been flying below 1,400 feet above ground which would explain why the second plane did not show up on the radar, because if you are flying below 1,400 feet above ground level, the radar at Bloomington airport cannot detect you.”
The investigators also found an eyewitness – located about 1.5 miles east of the airport – who spoke about seeing a plane flying from east to west and going towards the airport for landing around the same time of the crash.
“The cloud ceiling at that time was 100 feet above ground level and visibility was one mile, which means the second plane was flying just below the clouds to find the airport for landing while Georgina was flying from south to north to land,” said Joshi. “Georgina’s flight path was recorded on the radar up to 1,500 feet above ground level and then disappeared from the radar, confirming that Georgina was flying from south to north for landing on runway 35.”
Joshi said that this eyewitness’ testimony is registered in the Monroe County Fire Fighter Command Center at Bloomington airport.
“The NTSB never bothered to look at the report nor interview the witness. The only reason we know is because we asked for an investigator report under Freedom of Information Act for our lawsuit against the FAA,” he told India-West. “Our investigation concluded that: the pilot Georgina Joshi was not at fault; the NTSB failed to investigate the accident completely and took an easy path to blame the pilot; and the NTSB did not provide any recommendation to the FAA to improve the safety procedures – providing training to the air traffic controller, and enforcing the pilot compliance with FAA rules that VFR rated pilots cannot fly when the cloud ceiling is at or below 1,000 feet, among other rules.”
Joshi left no stones unturned in his quest for truth and to clear his daughter’s name. But he eventually learned that it wasn’t an isolated incident; there are over 1,000 general aviation crashes in the U.S. every year and one-fifth of those accidents result in fatalities.
He noted that the family received a letter of apology from the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the way Georgina’s flight path was handled by the air traffic controller and the NTSB’s failure to investigate the accident completely.
“Our greater goal then became to highlight the fact that the NTSB is the only federal agency that is not accountable to anyone, including the courts,” Joshi noted. “We felt the need to pursue the issue so that we could do whatever we could to prevent other families from having our same experience. Our hope is that legislation, increased training or testing of pilots or even public awareness will diminish the chances of future accidents.”
Joshi hopes that the film’s message will reach beyond the aviation community and to citizens throughout the country.
“We want people to know that the NTSB is not doing its job to investigate general aviation accidents with the same level of expertise that they use in investigating commercial aircraft accidents,” Joshi told India-West. “People should not ‘trust’ the NTSB investigations of general aviation accidents and the NTSB must be held accountable to the people.”
He continued: “In addition, the United States’ courts should have authority to look into their investigations and hold them accountable if their investigation is faulty. Currently, the NTSB is the only federal agency that is not accountable to any court, including the Supreme Court of the United States of America. We want the film to be part of the process to hold the NTSB accountable to the people of the United States of America.”
To learn more about the film, to request information on how to host your own community screening and to receive updates on the team’s fight to create #safeskiesforall, visit invisibleskyfilm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.