Irish Indian songstress Sarah Packiam made her debut on HBO Latino Dec. 6.
The pop singer co-hosted the premiere episode of “A Tiny Audience,” a new music series hosted by musicians and featuring intimate live performances and interviews of Latin artists.
An instrumental co-written by Packiam and Grammy Award-winning producer Tim Mitchell opened the brand-new series of music specials. The first episode featured live performances by Juanes, Natti Natasha, Sebastian Yatra and “Orange Is The New Black” star Jackie Cruz.
In a special and unscripted moment, Packiam was shown exchanging her music with Colombian superstar Juanes.
During her interview with Juanes, Packiam was encouraged to play an acoustic version of her fan-favorite single, “Miss You,” which is now available on all platforms, she stated in a press release. And along with this live version, Packiam has also released a raw and emotional video of “Miss You.”
The Miami, Florida-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and now television host was born and raised in Ireland. She grew up in a musical household and travelled across Europe with her family’s band. Driven by her desire to spread love and positivity, Packiam has released three successful independent albums so far. She continues to write and sing music that encourages listeners to embrace their unique selves.
