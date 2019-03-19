Inspired by and dedicated to women everywhere, Irish Indian songstress Sarah Packiam released her new single, “She’s A Riot,” on International Women’s Day March 8.
A music video, filmed in France and edited with iconic imagery of women who have bravely paved the way for all the others, was also released simultaneously on the artist’s YouTube channel.
From Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai to singer Madonna, from American activist Emma Gonzalez to former First Lady Michelle Obama, the video features a range of women leaders.
“She’s A Riot” is an homage to all the mothers, sisters and daughters, the singer said in a press release.
To celebrate her first global release backed by The Orchard, Packiam, accompanied by her band and some of her friends, performed the song live at Faena on South Beach in Miami, Florida.
Born in Ireland, Packiam’s musician father from India handed her a guitar when she was 12. Inspired by The Carpenters, Stevie Wonder and Weather Report, she immediately started writing songs and hasn’t stopped since. By the time she was 14, she had already signed a record deal with EMI Music.
Packiam has toured Europe, South America and the U.S. and continues to perform live across the country, especially in her adoptive home town of Miami.
As a backing vocalist and guitarist, she has performed extensively with Shakira and, most recently, with Luis Fonsi, promoting his hit song, “Despacito,” said the press release.
Currently, Packiam is finalizing the production on an additional track for what will be her fifth studio album.
Watch “She’s A Riot” here:
