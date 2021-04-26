LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya were the Indian film personalities honored in the "In Memoriam" montage showcased at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony held here April 25.
Sean Connery and Chadwick Boseman were also among those that the Academy remembered in the special tribute segment. Oscar nominee Angela Bassett gave a speech with the tribute, which was shown in the form of a video clip and was a fitting homage to achievers the world of screen lost over the past year, including actors, writers, directors, and technicians.
Khan, who passed away last year in Mumbai at the age of 53 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumor, earned global recognition with his work in projects such as "The Warrior," "The Namesake," "Slumdog Millionaire," "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Life Of Pi," "Jurassic World" and "Inferno." He passed away on April 29 last year.
Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar for her work in Sir Richard Attenborough's much-feted classic of 1982, "Gandhi." She won the Oscar jointly with John Mollo. Athaiya was 91 when she passed away at her residence in Mumbai after a prolonged illness last year on October 16. Athaiya had also won a BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design for the film.
In 2012, Athaiya returned her Oscar to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for safe keeping.
The 93rd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, were held at two locations – Union Station and Dolby Theatre.
Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand were honored with the Best Actor and Actress award, respectively, while filmmaker Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" was named the Best Film. Zhao won the Best Director award for the film.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed was among the nominees for the Best Actor award for his work in "Sound of Metal, " and Indian American songwriter/producer Savan Kotecha, was nominated in the Music (Original Song) category for "Husavik" from the film, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” Kotecha shared his nomination with Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.