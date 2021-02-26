City of Irvine Commissioner Ajay Mohan, at just 23, became the youngest executive director of the Democratic Party in Southern California’s Orange County when the party named him to the post last month.
The Indian American former political director of the organization was joined by Lyndsey Lefebvre in being named to leading roles, the Democratic Party of Orange County and its central committee said in a Feb. 5 news release.
Of the staff’s expanded roles, chairwoman Ada Briceño said, “Ajay and Lyndsey led outstanding work for local Democrats through the 2020 cycle. I look forward to continuing to work with this dynamic team. Democrats will be well-served as we continue our transformation.”
Also named to roles were Rachel Potucek as communications director and Denise Santamaria as administrative assistant.
At age 23, Mohan is the youngest executive director to helm the Democratic Party of Orange County. Noting the advantages that his youthful perspective provides within the Democratic Party, Mohan said, “This will be reflected in our work and priorities; we will continue and expand the services we offer to involve young people.”
Mohan is an Orange County native with almost a decade of experience electing Democrats across California, where he has worked on successful campaigns for public office from water board to Congress. He is a product of local public schools, and currently serves as a commissioner for the City of Irvine, his bio notes.
Mohan, whose parents immigrated from India, was born in Pomona and raised in Irvine. He’s been involved in politics, as a volunteer and now as a paid staff member, since he attended public schools in Tustin Unified School District.
Along with his new job with the Democratic Party, Mohan has been named by Irvine Vice Mayor Tammy Kim to serve as one of 15 city commissioners on the Irvine Children, Youth and Families Advisory Committee, according to an OC Register report.
Locally, Orange County Democrats flipped 20 seats in the 2020 election. Mohan hopes to help build on that.
“I want to help elect more Democrats to school boards and more Democrats to city councils, particularly in districts that voted for (President Joe) Biden but still don’t have a Democrat to best represent that community,” he said in the Register report.
Regarding his age, Mohan isn’t concerned it will play a factor in getting results.
“Politics is a great vocation just because you’re getting a community of folks who have a whole lot more experience, who have done all of the things you’re doing before,” he said in the report. “I get to work with those folks and take their experience, but also add my own experience in making the party successful.”
