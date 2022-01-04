MUMBAI — This sultry and bubbly actress, who is the new face of TRESemmé India, is all set to make her debut appearance at New York Fashion Week. Jacqueline Fernandez says she is ready to spot some “beauty and fashion trends” at the gala.
The fashion week will open Sept. 8 and go on until Sept. 15. Fernandez is expected to leave for the fashion gala Sept. 7.
“I’m super excited to attend New York Fashion Week for the first time as the brand ambassador of TRESemmé India,” Fernandez, who might also attend some shows, said in a statement.
She added: “The whole vibe is all about taking fashion and style a notch higher, and that’s totally me. I cannot wait to take away some great beauty and fashion trends from there.”
TRESemmé is the official backstage partner at New York Fashion Week.
Fernandez isn’t the only Indian actress who will add a Bollywood twist to the international fashion event. “Jism 2” star Sunny Leone will also be walking for designer Archana Kochhar at the fashion week. She will be opening the show Sept. 8.
