Ujala Sabharwal, who was crowned ‘Mrs. India 2018’ in July this year, on Nov. 8, won the ‘Mrs. Planet Continental 2018’ title during a pageant held in Sofia, Bulgaria.
At the pageant, Sabharwal promoted living a sustainable lifestyle.
Sabharwal, who moved to Bengaluru after her wedding, hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She has a master’s degree in computers and management and worked at various tech companies before moving to Bengaluru.
“I never even imagined I would be a part of such an event let alone win a crown but having said that I feel so very happy and privileged to be so recognized,” stated Sabharwal, who participated in the event at the behest of her family and friends, according to a press release.
Sabharwal, a mother to a four-year-old, currently heads the talent acquisition team at an MNC in Bengaluru.
“I have always tried to live my life by the twin mottos of ‘balance and aim high but stay grounded,’” said Sabharwal, who has carved out a successful career in the IT industry while balancing her burgeoning responsibilities at home.
She credits a happy childhood and a loving yet disciplined upbringing for whatever she has achieved in life thus far.
During her reign as Mrs. India and now as Mrs. Planet Continental, Sabharwal will be working on various causes that are close to her heart. “I want to promote girl child education and gender diversity at the modern workplace,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.