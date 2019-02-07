Industrialist, philanthropist and wildlife photographer Kamal Morarka’s latest work, “The Big Cats,” which was displayed as a solo show at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, was inaugurated by veteran Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar.
The series captures the daily routine of the big cats and their various facets normally observed in deep forests, sanctuaries and national parks all over the world. It meticulously reveals their sentimental attachment with other wild animals, their affinity towards their cubs and also illustrates the different moods of the big cats and other special features such as their attacking positions, their fight with other animals and other related feelings in relevant arenas.
Morarka, who has previously been a Member of the Parliament and a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Chandra Shekhar government between 1990-91, is now engaged in various community and philanthropic activities along with the conversation of art, heritage, culture and wildlife.
Currently the chairman of the Mumbai-based World Trade Centre, Morarka has also been the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a number of years.
He is promoting the restoration of havelis in Shekhawati, Rajasthan, and is also promoting organic farming in a big way. As a hobby, he has been pursuing wild life photography, regularly visiting national parks and sanctuaries in India and abroad like South Africa and Kenya.
