Get ready for some slapstick humor and laugh out loud moments. An all-new episode of ABC’s “Schooled,” directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, the man behind the cult smash 2001 comedy, “Super Troopers,” will air Jan. 22.
“Schooled,” set in 1990-something, follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, or CB for short (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.
Titled “FeMellor,” in the episode directed by the Indian American actor/writer/director, Glascott and Lainey struggle to agree on what is an appropriate dress code, while Mellor struggles with his relationship with Julie as she does not enjoy sports like he does.
Guest stars on the show include Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Lennon Parham as Liz Flemming, Bradley Steven Perry as Alec Raday, Christian Gehring as Ronnie, Valerie Azlynn as Julie, Melissa Jo Bailey as Martha and Eddie Pepitone as Fishtown Frankie.
“FeMellor” was written by Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.
“FeMellor” will be broadcast Jan. 22 from 8:30–9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
Reports say that work is underway for the third installment in the “Super Troopers” franchise but Chandrasekhar has had a thriving career as a television director, too, helming episodes of shows such as “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Goldbergs,” “New Girl,” “Royal Pains,” and “Community,” among others.
Just in 2019, he directed a bunch of TV shows, including three episodes of “Schooled” and several others like “Single Parents,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Speechless.”
