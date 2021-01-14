On Jan. 5, the Jerry Garcia Music Arts label released a new album titled, “Front Street Outtakes.” The album tracks are composed of studio outtakes from a 1994 recording session featuring Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead and Sanjay Mishra, an Indian American guitarist-composer.
The collaboration showcases a new direction the ever-creative Garcia was beginning to explore on his musical journey, said Jerry Garcia Music Arts.
The unreleased recordings on “Front Street Outtakes,” the arts and music entertainment services company stated in the press release, represent one of Garcia’s last full album recording projects completed at the Grateful Dead’s iconic Club Front Studios. The recordings originate from unedited material used in the creation of the 1995 album, “Blue Incantation.”
Garcia played the Eagle guitar – on which a Sanskrit prayer for happiness is inlayed – for this recording.
The three album tracks on “Front Street Outtakes” are titled, “Loving Sky,” “Dancing” and “Pranam.”
“As with all of Sanjay Mishra’s work, the music on the album has a multicultural and eclectic appeal,” the release added. “It merges Eastern and Western influences, combining Mishra’s brilliantly Indian-inspired guitar textures with Garcia’s masterful musical fluidity.”
Jerry Garcia Music Arts will donate 25 percent of its net revenue from every digital music stream of the album to Paramahansa Yogananda’s Self-Realization Fellowship.
Reflecting on the music that he produced with Garcia, Mishra commented, “Unique and mysterious, these mixes consist of the recordings in pure form, with just the guitars and percussion, all unedited, including the tape reel running out on the first track.”
Mishra, a graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of Music, first came to public acclaim for his album, “Blue Incantation,” with Garcia.
Mishra’s CDs include “Chateau Benares,” with guest appearances by musicians from India and the U.S., including DJ Logic and Keller Williams, and “Rescue,” on which he is backed up by drummer Dennis Chambers (Santana), and tabla Player Samir Chatterjee, among others.
He has also composed music for films. His score for the French film, “Port Djema,” received the ‘Lifetime Vision Award’ at The Hamptons International Film Festival in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.