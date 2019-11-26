Mumbai-based filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das will have her latest film, “Plus Minus,” screen at the Ojai Short Film Festival in California next month.
Das is an FTII editing alumna and has assisted filmmakers like Abbas Mustan, J.P. Dutta and Pankuj Parasher.
She has been creative head of production and development at one of India's leading studios, Viacom18 Motion Pictures.
Das won the First Filmfare award for Best Director (Short Film) for her short film Chutney in 2017.
Chutney also won the HBO Shorts competition at New York in December 2016 and the first Planman Power Brands award for Best Director (Short Film) and Best Short Film in 2017.
It was also selected to screen at the International Film Festival of India, Goa in November 2017, and been screened at international film festivals in Mauritius, Berlin and various Indian festivals, according to her bio.
Her last short film, “Plus Minus” won Das her second Filmfare award in March 2019.
Das also was the creative director on ALT Balaji's show “Bose Dead/Alive.”
Her 2002 short film, “Lucky Day,” which she made as an exercise when her first baby was a year old, has been screened at various festivals in India and abroad, including Brisbane International, Houston Film Festival, Cinequest, Female Eye Film Festival (Canada), Mumbai International Film Festival, Kala Ghoda Festival, Max Mueller Bhavan, Hull International (U.K.), Dawson City International, Women In The Director's Chair (Canada), Buzz 18 (Winner, PNC Film Contract) and others, according to her bio.
Das has also made two Public Service five-minute short films, one on the Mumbai Police and one on the Apne Aap Women's Collective.
She is currently signed to direct two feature films with major Bollywood studios.
“Plus Minus” will screen at the film festival Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.
