Guess which is Kal Penn’s favorite Indian TV show?
The Indian American actor made it clear on Twitter that he is a fan of “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” after a fan commented on a video posted by him in which he posed as a fictitious Gujarati character called ‘Ladies Bhai.’
Penn, who was born in New Jersey to Gujarati parents, caught his Twitter followers off-guard when he posted that sketch accompanied with a caption that read: “Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt.”
In the 45-second video with English subtitles, Penn, dressed in a floral shirt, speaks fluently in Gujarati, and comments on how he got his name. “I’m very fond of ladies,” he can be heard telling the person interviewing him. He goes on to boast about a kiss that he shared with the neighbor’s daughter.
And after a fan suggested he become a part of the popular show, Penn wrote: “You joke but this has legit been a goal.”
The post was shared over 800 times, with fans going giddy with excitement.
“Our own Kumar is coming on Indian TV!! Hilarious one Kal!!Eager to watch u on TMKUC,” one fan wrote, while another wrote: “This is gold.”
Some fans commented that they wanted more of it, with one fan writing: “Obsessed. Should I make a response vid?”
Meet Ladies Bhai: an old, ridiculous Gujarati sketch character with a great shirt. pic.twitter.com/3KxT9joqUq— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2019
