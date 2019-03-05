Kal Penn is embarking on a new journey. The Indian American actor is hosting an eight-part globe-spanning docuseries for Amazon Prime, which premiered Feb. 22.
Titled, “This Giant Beast That is the Global Economy,” this series, exploring some of the most compelling topics impacting the global economy, is from the director of “The Big Short” and “Vice,” Adam McKay, and executive producer Will Ferrell.
In the series, Penn sees first-hand all the surprising ways the economy interconnects and impacts the lives of people all over the planet.
In each episode, Penn – with the help of some celebrity friends – answer questions like how can I launder a bag of dirty cash or how scared should I be of a rubber apocalypse?
For example, in the “Money Laundering: A How To Guide” episode, Penn travels across the globe, along with a million bucks. In this step-by-step guide, Penn learns from former cops and former criminals about how to gain access to a worldwide underground money laundering system.
In another episode, “A.I. is the future. Will it Keep us Around to Enjoy it?” Penn meets artificial intelligence face-to-interface and gets a glimpse of how A.I. is learning – on its own – how to self-drive the global economy straight into the next industrial revolution.
In the episode titled, “A Global Corruption Tour,” Penn uncovers the hidden world of bribery, extortion, nepotism and embezzlement, while in “Counterfeiting Kills Economies (And Helps Them Too),” he meets the folks in the fight against fakes, trying to save industries from the threat of bogus goods and even terrorism.
Watch the trailer of the show here:
