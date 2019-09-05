A show revolving around the lives of immigrants is the need of the hour. And having an Indian American co-write, co-executive produce and star in it is like the icing on the cake. We are talking about Kal Penn’s NBC comedy, “Sunnyside,” which is set to premiere Sept. 26.
In the show, Garrett Modi (Penn) was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in office helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett’s crashing with his sister Mallory and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he’s hired by a diverse group of idealists who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help – giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.
The half-hour comedy series also stars actress Kiran Deol, who was born in Britain but raised in Boca Raton, Florida. She plays Mallory Modi.
Deol is an actor/writer/filmmaker, who directed the documentary, “Woman Rebel,” which was nominated for an Emmy, shortlisted for an Oscar, and distributed by HBO.
As a performer, Deol has acted on a number of TV shows, like “Modern Family” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” The Indian American actress was also a lead in the indie feature film, “Farah Goes Bang,” which debuted at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival. She tours regularly as a stand-up comedian.
The show is written and executive produced by Penn and writer-producer Matt Murray.
“The Good Place” creator/executive producer Michael Schur, David Miner (“The Good Place”), Morgan Sackett (“Veep”) and Dan Spilo serve as executive producers. Oz Rodriguez (“Saturday Night Live”) is attached as co-executive producer/director.
“Sunnyside” will premiere Sept. 26 at 9:30/8:30c on NBC.
