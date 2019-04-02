The title of Indian American actor Kal Penn’s immigration-themed comedy pilot that was greenlighted by NBC last month has been announced. It’ll be called “Sunnyside.”
“Can’t wait to start shooting with our hilarious, talented cast! Welcome to Sunnyside!” Penn wrote on Twitter alongside a link to a Deadline story.
In an exclusive report, Deadline writes that the show, starring and executive produced by Penn, writer-producer Matt Murray, “The Good Place” creator/executive producer Michael Schur and Universal TV, has cast the seven co-leads opposite Penn, one of whom is actress Kiran Deol, who was born in Britain but raised in Boca Raton, Florida.
“I finally get to have a brother and it’s @kalpenn,” Deol wrote on Twitter, sharing Penn’s tweet.
Co-written by Penn and Murray, “Sunnyside,” per Deadline, is named after the neighborhood in the historically diverse Queens borough of New York where the show is set. “It centers on former New York City Councilman Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with seven recent immigrants — five of them played by immigrant actors — in need of his help and in search of the American Dream,” it said.
The other leads, Deadline adds, include Jin Hao, played by South Korea-born Joel Kim Booster; Mallory, played Deol; Mei Lin, played by China-born Poppy Liu; Drzen, played by Romania-born Tudor Petrut; Hakim, played by Africa-born Samba Schutte; Griselda, played by Diana Maria Riva, a first generation Dominican; and Brady, played by Moses Storm.
Deol is an actor/writer/filmmaker, who directed the documentary, “Woman Rebel,” which was nominated for an Emmy, shortlisted for an Oscar, and distributed by HBO.
As a performer, Deol has acted on a number of TV shows, like “Modern Family” and “How to Get Away with Murder.” The Indian American actress was also a lead in the indie feature film, “Farah Goes Bang,” which debuted at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival. She tours regularly as a stand-up comedian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.