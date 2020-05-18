Three shows have been ordered to series for the 2020-2021 broadcast season by CBS, including “Clarice,” which features Indian American actor Kal Penn.
“Clarice,” from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role, is a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.”
Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler also star.
Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer.
Penn, last seen on NBC’s immigrant-themed comedy, “Sunnyside,” wrote on Twitter that he was “Excited for this one.”
According to Deadline, Penn plays Emin Grigoryan, an agent with a Ph.D. in library science. “Emin is the conduit between the Fly Team and ViCAP’s growing database, as opposed to Clarice’s unique knowledge of Behavioral Sciences. A former curator for the Smithsonian, FBI is, for him, a second career. With expertise in all things archival — from insects, to ancient manuscripts, to missing children. Grigoryan makes the driest patterns of forensic evidence feel like they came from Dante,” it said.
“Like most people, I’m a huge ‘Silence of the Lambs’ fan, so having the opportunity to join Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman on this project is very exciting,” Penn told Deadline. “All of our conversations about ‘Clarice’ thus far are so grounded in art and storytelling. It’s suspense, it’s a thriller, and it’s thoughtful.”
The other two include “The Equalizer,” a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn; and “B Positive,” starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, which revolves around a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own.
