If you are a horror buff, and are a fan of Kal Penn, we have some good news for you. After a long spell of comedies and dramas, the Indian American actor will be seen in a horror short film.
Crypt TV, the horror and monster-focused streaming platform, is making a second installment of its short, “The Door in the Woods,” and Penn has joined as a guest star, reports Deadline.
“The Door in the Woods,” which released in 2018, has racked up more than 25 million views.
The new film, “The Girl in the Woods,” as per Deadline, continues the “story of preteen Carrie (played in the first pic by Carissa Bazler) as she learns under the mentorship of reclusive Arthur Dean (A.D.) to reclaim her power and defend herself against the monsters that burst through from a dark dimension and killed her community. Through her journey, Carrie learns that her community had a bigger role in protecting the world from monsters than she could have ever imagined.”
Roxine Helberg is set to direct “The Girl in the Woods.”
The horror genre is not new to Penn. Previously, he starred in the horror thriller, “The Girl in the Photographs,” and “Dementamania,” a psychological horror film.
Penn stars, co-writes and is an executive producer on NBC’s “Sunnyside,” an immigrant-themed comedy which aired its final episode on TV Oct. 17. The remaining episodes of the freshman comedy can be viewed online.
